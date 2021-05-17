Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $758,000 Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

HY opened at $79.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

