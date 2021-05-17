Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 22,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $246.76 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

