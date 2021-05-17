Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $122.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

