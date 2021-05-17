Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) vs. Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Financial Contrast

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Online Vacation Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,014.22 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -14.84 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.80 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Volatility and Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 7 6 0 2.46 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus price target of $35.46, suggesting a potential upside of 119.17%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats Virgin Galactic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

