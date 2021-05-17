VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,095. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)
