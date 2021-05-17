VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,095. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) alerts:

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.