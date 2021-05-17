Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q1 2021

Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

