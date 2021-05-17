Vipshop (VIPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $25.24 on Monday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.