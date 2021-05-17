Vipshop (VIPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VIPS opened at $25.24 on Monday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.
