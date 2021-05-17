Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,884 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,884 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $68,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

