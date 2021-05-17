Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.63 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $79,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,708 shares of company stock worth $1,125,009 over the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.