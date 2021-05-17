Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $71.72 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 469.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 664,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $71,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.77%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.