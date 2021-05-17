Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $67.53 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 71,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $67,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $219,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $82.60 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

