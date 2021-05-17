Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 349,819 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $82,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

