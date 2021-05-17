Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $75,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

MUSA opened at $141.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

