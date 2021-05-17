Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,100.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,076.10 ($14.06), with a volume of 14962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 921.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 719.81.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

