Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Hits $29.47 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $29.47 million and $713,638.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.53 or 0.00633954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,161 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

