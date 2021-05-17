VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in VeriSign by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,190,529 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN opened at $220.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

