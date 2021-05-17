Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $222,265.48 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,233.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.91 on Monday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.