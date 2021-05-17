Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Vectrus stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

