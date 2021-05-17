Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Lifted to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Varta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of VARGF stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average is $141.55. Varta has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $146.54.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

