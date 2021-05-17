Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.