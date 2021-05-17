Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $3,529,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

