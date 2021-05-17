Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL opened at $48.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

