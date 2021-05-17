Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

