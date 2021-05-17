Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 93,230.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.67. 22,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,288. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

