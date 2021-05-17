Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 17.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $283,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,016,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $229.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average of $213.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

