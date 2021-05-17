Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.6% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $98.59 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

