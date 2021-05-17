Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VV stock opened at $194.04 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $130.14 and a 1 year high of $197.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.