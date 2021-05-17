Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $264.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.84. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.