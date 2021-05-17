Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

