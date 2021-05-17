Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.9% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.54. The stock had a trading volume of 100,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,414. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.72 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

