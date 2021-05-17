Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.67. The stock had a trading volume of 44,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.72 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

