Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.