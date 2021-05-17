Van Strum & Towne Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $139.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.