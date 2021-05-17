Van Strum & Towne Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.