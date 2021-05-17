USDJ Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002381 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and $19.88 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00088130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00448690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00225886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.52 or 0.01298060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00041983 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

