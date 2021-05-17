US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,785 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

