US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,791 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chewy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 96.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 160.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 502.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,742,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.21. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

