US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00. Insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,190,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

