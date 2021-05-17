US Bancorp DE Has $923,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $25.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

