US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,142,861 in the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.