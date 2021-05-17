US Bancorp DE Buys 1,081 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,482,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,696,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

