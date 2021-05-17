US Bancorp DE Acquires 874 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE ING opened at $13.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

