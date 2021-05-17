Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.90

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 192476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Uranium Participation in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.30 million and a PE ratio of 19.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.80.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

