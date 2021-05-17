Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $11,415,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.60. The stock had a trading volume of 503,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

