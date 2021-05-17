Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $271.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.70 million and the highest is $272.05 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,615. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.