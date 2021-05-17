United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NYSE:X opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

