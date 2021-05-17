United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 6%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 44,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,113,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 82,573 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 378,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,223 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,784 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

