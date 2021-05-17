Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

