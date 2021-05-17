Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 147,967 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS opened at $139.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

