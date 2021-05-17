Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $123.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

